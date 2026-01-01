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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Dollar

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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Dollar

Dollars with heft: Flowing Hair, Draped Bust dollars

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Pick up one of the nation's first silver dollars – whether it bears the Flowing Hair or Draped Bust design – and take m...READ MORE

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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Dollar
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Coin values search results

Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1802 Curl Top 2 1802 Curl Top 2 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 450,000 1,000,000
1802 Narrow Date 1802 Narrow Date 950 1,100 1,500 2,250 3,000 4,750 5,250 7,000 -.- 15,000 20,000 -.- -.- 40,000 -.- -.- 175,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1802 Wide Date 1802 Wide Date 950 1,100 1,500 2,250 3,000 5,000 5,500 7,500 -.- 14,000 25,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1802/1 Narrow Date 1802/1 Narrow Date 950 1,100 1,500 2,250 3,500 5,000 7,000 8,000 -.- 11,000 17,500 -.- -.- 52,500 90,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1802/1 Wide Date 1802/1 Wide Date 950 1,200 1,500 2,250 3,250 4,500 6,250 7,750 -.- 15,000 20,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- 200,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified