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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Dollar

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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Dollar

Dollars with heft: Flowing Hair, Draped Bust dollars

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Pick up one of the nation's first silver dollars – whether it bears the Flowing Hair or Draped Bust design – and take m...READ MORE

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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Dollar
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Coin values search results

Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1801 1801 950 1,140 1,620 1,970 3,250 5,590 6,750 8,280 9,560 11,090 19,560 25,000 30,310 44,690 103,130 143,750 387,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1801 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1801 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 2,350.00 Heritage Auctions 3712 ANACS
1801 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. VG8 Details. NGC Census: (4/262). PCGS 1801 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. VG8 Details. NGC Census: (4/262). PCGS VG-8 822.50 Heritage Auctions 8111 ANACS