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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Dollar

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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Dollar

Dollars with heft: Flowing Hair, Draped Bust dollars

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Pick up one of the nation's first silver dollars – whether it bears the Flowing Hair or Draped Bust design – and take m...READ MORE

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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Dollar
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Coin values search results

Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1800 1800 950 1,140 1,290 1,810 3,030 5,090 5,250 7,220 9,090 10,560 16,250 27,500 29,690 39,440 61,690 120,630 175,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1800 12 Arrows 1800 12 Arrows 950 1,100 1,500 2,000 2,750 4,250 5,750 8,500 -.- 12,000 17,500 27,500 -.- 37,500 50,000 72,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1800 AMERICAI 1800 AMERICAI 950 1,100 1,500 2,000 3,000 5,250 6,250 9,000 -.- 10,000 18,000 -.- -.- -.- 85,000 100,000 250,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1800 AMERICAI, Wide Date, Low 8 1800 AMERICAI, Wide Date, Low 8 950 1,100 1,500 2,500 3,500 5,500 6,500 11,500 -.- 12,500 25,000 -.- -.- 67,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1800 Dotted Date 1800 Dotted Date 950 1,100 1,500 2,000 2,750 4,500 5,250 8,500 -.- 15,000 32,500 -.- -.- -.- 57,500 125,000 130,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1800 Wide Date, Low 8 1800 Wide Date, Low 8 950 1,100 1,500 2,000 2,750 4,500 5,000 8,250 -.- 11,000 20,000 25,000 -.- 35,000 70,000 110,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1800 $1 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. 1800 $1 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 552.00 Heritage Auctions 7651 Genuine PCGS
1800 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. 1800 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. EF-40 1,800.00 Heritage Auctions 7210 ANACS