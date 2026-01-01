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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Dollar

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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Dollar

Dollars with heft: Flowing Hair, Draped Bust dollars

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Pick up one of the nation's first silver dollars – whether it bears the Flowing Hair or Draped Bust design – and take m...READ MORE

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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Dollar
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Coin values search results

Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1799 1799 950 1,140 1,380 2,410 3,440 5,660 5,000 7,310 8,530 11,560 19,810 23,060 25,940 31,690 57,190 115,310 178,130 325,000 828,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1799 8x5 Obverse Stars 1799 8x5 Obverse Stars 950 1,150 1,650 2,100 3,000 6,500 8,500 11,000 -.- 20,000 40,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- 200,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1799 Irregular Date, 13 Reverse Stars 1799 Irregular Date, 13 Reverse Stars 950 1,100 1,500 2,250 2,750 5,000 7,500 10,000 -.- 12,500 20,000 30,000 -.- 50,000 75,000 150,000 200,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1799 Irregular Date, 15 Reverse Stars 1799 Irregular Date, 15 Reverse Stars 950 1,100 1,500 2,250 2,750 5,000 8,500 10,000 -.- 25,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 140,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1799/8 13 Reverse Stars 1799/8 13 Reverse Stars 950 1,100 1,500 2,000 2,750 5,750 6,000 7,250 -.- 12,000 15,000 25,000 -.- 40,000 50,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1799/8 15 Reverse Stars 1799/8 15 Reverse Stars 950 1,140 1,320 2,090 3,160 5,310 6,000 8,220 9,280 11,720 15,310 24,060 26,880 36,060 58,440 128,130 187,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1799 $1 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1799 $1 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 990.00 Heritage Auctions 7697 Genuine PCGS
1799 $1 -- Repaired, Devices Engraved & Plugged -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1799 $1 -- Repaired, Devices Engraved & Plugged -- PCGS Genuine Secure. VF-20 432.00 Heritage Auctions 7698 Genuine PCGS