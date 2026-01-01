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Draped Bust, Small Eagle Dollar

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Draped Bust, Small Eagle Dollar

Dollars with heft: Flowing Hair, Draped Bust dollars

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Pick up one of the nation's first silver dollars – whether it bears the Flowing Hair or Draped Bust design – and take m...READ MORE

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Draped Bust, Small Eagle Dollar
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Coin values search results

Draped Bust, Small Eagle Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1798 13 Obverse Stars 1798 13 Obverse Stars 1,500 2,250 3,270 5,340 6,910 17,060 22,000 29,380 32,810 50,310 115,940 195,000 227,500 247,000 260,000 -.- -.- -.-
1798 15 Obverse Stars 1798 15 Obverse Stars 2,000 2,460 3,180 5,220 7,720 16,560 22,500 27,940 34,690 48,130 90,630 136,500 211,250 240,500 -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1798 $1 Small Eagle, 13 Stars -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1798 $1 Small Eagle, 13 Stars -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 2,820.00 Heritage Auctions 3565 PCGS Genuine
1798 $1 Small Eagle, 13 Stars -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1798 $1 Small Eagle, 13 Stars -- Damaged -- NGC Details. VF-20 1,980.00 Heritage Auctions 25315 Details NGC