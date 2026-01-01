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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Dollar

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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Dollar

Dollars with heft: Flowing Hair, Draped Bust dollars

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Pick up one of the nation's first silver dollars – whether it bears the Flowing Hair or Draped Bust design – and take m...READ MORE

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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Dollar
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Coin values search results

Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1798 1798 950 1,230 1,380 1,750 2,560 4,660 5,000 6,880 7,560 9,160 14,190 21,880 27,940 32,060 56,880 111,560 237,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1798 Knob 9, 10 Arrows 1798 Knob 9, 10 Arrows 1,000 1,250 1,750 2,250 3,000 5,500 7,500 9,500 -.- 15,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1798 Knob 9, 4 Vertical Lines in Shield 1798 Knob 9, 4 Vertical Lines in Shield -.- -.- -.- 5,000 6,000 7,000 7,500 15,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 87,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1798 Knob 9, 5 Vertical Lines in Shield 1798 Knob 9, 5 Vertical Lines in Shield 950 1,100 1,500 2,000 2,750 4,500 5,500 7,500 -.- 9,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- 86,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1798 Pointed 9, 10 Arrows 1798 Pointed 9, 10 Arrows 950 1,100 1,500 2,000 2,500 5,500 6,500 7,500 -.- 8,500 12,500 -.- -.- -.- 65,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1798 Pointed 9, 4 Berries 1798 Pointed 9, 4 Berries 950 1,100 1,500 2,000 2,650 4,250 5,000 6,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1798 Pointed 9, 5 Vertical Lines in Shield 1798 Pointed 9, 5 Vertical Lines in Shield 1,000 1,250 1,750 2,250 3,000 5,500 6,000 10,000 -.- 12,000 22,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1798 Pointed 9, Close Date 1798 Pointed 9, Close Date 950 1,100 1,500 2,000 2,750 4,500 5,750 7,000 -.- 10,000 12,500 -.- -.- 30,000 -.- 115,000 250,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1798 Pointed 9, Wide Date 1798 Pointed 9, Wide Date 950 1,100 1,500 2,000 3,000 4,250 5,000 7,000 -.- 8,500 15,000 25,000 -.- 33,000 60,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1798 $1 Large Eagle -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (71/1013). PCGS 1798 $1 Large Eagle -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (71/1013). PCGS VF-20 1,175.00 Heritage Auctions 23903 Genuine PCGS
1798 $1 Large Eagle -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. VG. NGC Census: (24/1283). PCGS 1798 $1 Large Eagle -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. VG. NGC Census: (24/1283). PCGS VG-8 881.25 Heritage Auctions 8208 NGC Details