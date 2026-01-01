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Draped Bust, Small Eagle Dollar

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Draped Bust, Small Eagle Dollar

Dollars with heft: Flowing Hair, Draped Bust dollars

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Pick up one of the nation's first silver dollars – whether it bears the Flowing Hair or Draped Bust design – and take m...READ MORE

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Draped Bust, Small Eagle Dollar
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Coin values search results

Draped Bust, Small Eagle Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1797 10X6 Obverse Stars 1797 10X6 Obverse Stars 1,500 1,470 2,220 3,810 5,810 9,840 12,500 14,060 21,060 24,560 30,940 53,300 57,850 76,380 120,250 312,000 422,500 -.-
1797 9X7 Obverse Stars, Large Letters 1797 9X7 Obverse Stars, Large Letters 1,750 1,590 3,060 5,590 7,310 12,340 15,000 15,940 18,440 35,560 64,440 82,880 90,030 112,520 162,500 -.- -.- -.-
1797 9X7 Obverse Stars, Small Letters 1797 9X7 Obverse Stars, Small Letters 2,000 1,890 3,300 5,720 9,660 27,060 3,500 39,690 49,380 54,060 60,940 83,850 -.- -.- -.- 390,000 -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1797 $1 10x6 Stars, Large Letters -- Cleaned, Scratched -- ANACS. 1797 $1 10x6 Stars, Large Letters -- Cleaned, Scratched -- ANACS. VF-20 2,232.50 Heritage Auctions 3967 ANACS
1797 $1 10x6 Stars, Large Letters -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1797 $1 10x6 Stars, Large Letters -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 4,153.63 Heritage Auctions 3562 PCGS Genuine