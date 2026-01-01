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Draped Bust, Small Eagle Dollar

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Draped Bust, Small Eagle Dollar

Dollars with heft: Flowing Hair, Draped Bust dollars

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Pick up one of the nation's first silver dollars – whether it bears the Flowing Hair or Draped Bust design – and take m...READ MORE

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Draped Bust, Small Eagle Dollar
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Coin values search results

Draped Bust, Small Eagle Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1796 Large Date, Small Letters 1796 Large Date, Small Letters 1,500 2,000 2,750 4,750 5,550 9,000 12,500 15,000 -.- 32,500 -.- -.- -.- 117,500 -.- 250,000 -.- -.-
1796 Small Date, Large Letters 1796 Small Date, Large Letters 1,250 2,000 2,750 5,000 6,000 10,000 12,500 17,500 -.- 25,000 -.- 100,000 -.- 1,750,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1796 Small Date, Small Letters 1796 Small Date, Small Letters 1,250 2,010 2,910 4,560 5,090 10,340 12,500 15,310 20,310 29,810 60,940 73,450 79,950 124,150 227,500 448,500 1,105,000 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1796 $1 Large Date, Small Letters -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1796 $1 Large Date, Small Letters -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. F-12 1,680.00 Heritage Auctions 7473 Genuine PCGS
1796 $1 Large Date, Small Letters -- Edge Damaged -- ANACS. 1796 $1 Large Date, Small Letters -- Edge Damaged -- ANACS. EF-45 5,581.25 Heritage Auctions 3952 ANACS