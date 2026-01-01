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Draped Bust, Small Eagle Dollar

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Draped Bust, Small Eagle Dollar

Dollars with heft: Flowing Hair, Draped Bust dollars

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Pick up one of the nation's first silver dollars – whether it bears the Flowing Hair or Draped Bust design – and take m...READ MORE

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Draped Bust, Small Eagle Dollar
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Coin values search results

Draped Bust, Small Eagle Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1795 Centered Bust 1795 Centered Bust 1,500 1,620 2,340 4,280 5,340 11,090 11,000 16,560 17,940 26,810 38,130 48,750 58,180 79,300 130,000 195,000 370,500 656,250
1795 Off-center Bust 1795 Off-center Bust 1,500 2,000 2,750 4,500 5,750 11,000 12,500 15,000 -.- 21,000 -.- 55,000 -.- 100,000 150,000 200,000 -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1795 $1 Draped Bust -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1795 $1 Draped Bust -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 5,640.00 Heritage Auctions 27414 NGC Details
1795 $1 Draped Bust -- Plugged -- ANACS. 1795 $1 Draped Bust -- Plugged -- ANACS. F-12 2,040.00 Heritage Auctions 21479 ANACS