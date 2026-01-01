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Flowing Hair Dollar

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Flowing Hair Dollar

Dollars with heft: Flowing Hair, Draped Bust dollars

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Pick up one of the nation's first silver dollars – whether it bears the Flowing Hair or Draped Bust design – and take m...READ MORE

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Flowing Hair Dollar
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Coin values search results

Flowing Hair Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1794 1794 60,000 68,130 110,630 150,000 262,500 403,190 425,000 525,000 593,750 718,750 793,750 875,000 956,250 1,156,250 1,562,500 2,812,500 4,187,500 7,625,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1794 $1 Fine 12 PCGS. 1794 $1 Fine 12 PCGS. F-12 170,375.00 Heritage Auctions 5683 PCGS
1794 $1 XF40 PCGS. 1794 $1 XF40 PCGS. EF-40 305,500.00 Heritage Auctions 5279 PCGS