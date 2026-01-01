|(2)1916 10C MS63 Full Bands PCGS.
|(2)1916 10C MS63 Full Bands PCGS.
|MS-63
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23236
|PCGS
|(2)1916 10C MS64 Full Bands PCGS.
|(2)1916 10C MS64 Full Bands PCGS.
|MS-64
|162.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25526
|PCGS
|1917 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/151). PCGS
|1917 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/151). PCGS
|MS-60
|29.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22134
|Genuine PCGS
|1917 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS63 Full Bands NGC.
|1917 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS63 Full Bands NGC.
|MS-63
|705.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8452
|NGC
|1916-S 10C MS62 PCGS.
|1916-S 10C MS62 PCGS.
|MS-63
|114.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23168
|PCGS
|1918 10C MS62 Full Bands ANACS.
|1918 10C MS62 Full Bands ANACS.
|MS-62
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29125
|ANACS
|1919 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS64 Full Bands NGC.
|1919 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS64 Full Bands NGC.
|MS-64
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22179
|NGC
|1919 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS64 Full Bands NGC.
|1919 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS64 Full Bands NGC.
|MS-64
|340.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9367
|NGC
|1920 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 40% Off Center -- MS63 PCGS.
|1920 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 40% Off Center -- MS63 PCGS.
|MS-63
|1,680.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91563
|PCGS
|1920 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS.
|1920 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS.
|MS-62
|101.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27137
|PCGS
|(1921) 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS64 Full Bands NGC.
|(1921) 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS64 Full Bands NGC.
|MS-64
|1,500.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9179
|NGC
|(1921) 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS64 Full Bands NGC.
|(1921) 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS64 Full Bands NGC.
|MS-64
|1,175.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3495
|NGC
|1917 10C AU58 PCGS.
|1917 10C AU58 PCGS.
|MS-63
|159.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27181
|PCGS
|1923 10C Mercury, MS64 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (246/330). PCGS
|1923 10C Mercury, MS64 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (246/330). PCGS
|MS-64
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25050
|NGC
|1924 10C Mercury Dime -- Clipped Planchet @4:00 -- MS66 Full Bands NGC.
|1924 10C Mercury Dime -- Clipped Planchet @4:00 -- MS66 Full Bands NGC.
|MS-66
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9620
|NGC
|1924 10C MS62 Full Bands NGC.
|1924 10C MS62 Full Bands NGC.
|MS-62
|109.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25207
|NGC
|1925 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS.
|1925 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS.
|MS-62
|120.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25090
|PCGS
|1925 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS
|1925 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS
|MS-62
|146.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29699
|PCGS
|1926 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS
|1926 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS
|MS-62
|76.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23621
|PCGS
|1926 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS
|1926 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS
|MS-62
|47.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20121
|PCGS
|1927 10C MS62 NGC.
|1927 10C MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|152.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|34319
|NGC
|1927 10C MS63 Full Bands PCGS.
|1927 10C MS63 Full Bands PCGS.
|MS-63
|109.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23164
|PCGS
|(1928-S) 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS65 Full Bands NGC.
|(1928-S) 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS65 Full Bands NGC.
|MS-65
|870.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23240
|NGC
|1917 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS.
|1917 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS.
|MS-62
|69.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23189
|PCGS
|(1929-D) 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS64 NGC.
|(1929-D) 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|216.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91105
|NGC
|1929 10C MS63 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS
|1929 10C MS63 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS
|MS-63
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24284
|PCGS
|(193X) 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 30% Off Center -- MS63 Full Bands NGC.
|(193X) 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 30% Off Center -- MS63 Full Bands NGC.
|MS-63
|960.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91566
|NGC
|1929-S 10C MS63 PCGS.
|1929-S 10C MS63 PCGS.
|MS-63
|211.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21309
|PCGS
|1918-D 10C AU55 ANACS.
|1918-D 10C AU55 ANACS.
|AU-50
|216.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25194
|ANACS
|1931 10C MS62 Full Bands ANACS.
|1931 10C MS62 Full Bands ANACS.
|MS-62
|180.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21217
|ANACS
|1934 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS
|1934 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS
|MS-62
|32.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23521
|PCGS
|1934 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS
|1934 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS
|MS-62
|30.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25862
|PCGS
|(2)1935 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (315/117). PCGS
|(2)1935 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (315/117). PCGS
|MS-66
|111.63
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21732
|NGC
|(4)1935 10C MS65 Full Bands NGC.
|(4)1935 10C MS65 Full Bands NGC.
|MS-65
|264.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25269
|NGC
|1936 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck, Reverse Damage -- NGC Details.
|1936 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck, Reverse Damage -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|59.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27294
|NGC Details
|1936 10C MS64 PCGS. Ex: Teich Family Collection. PCGS
|1936 10C MS64 PCGS. Ex: Teich Family Collection. PCGS
|MS-64
|31.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20090
|PCGS
|(3)1937 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. Ex: Teich Family Collection. PCGS
|(3)1937 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. Ex: Teich Family Collection. PCGS
|MS-66
|135.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20080
|PCGS
|(4)1937 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS
|(4)1937 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS
|MS-66
|211.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23838
|PCGS
|(4)1938-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (652/173). PCGS
|(4)1938-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (652/173). PCGS
|MS-66
|223.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24022
|NGC
|(5)1938-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (652/173). PCGS
|(5)1938-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (652/173). PCGS
|MS-66
|258.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23238
|NGC
|(5)1938-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (652/173). PCGS
|(5)1938-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (652/173). PCGS
|MS-66
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23239
|NGC
|(10)1939-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC.
|(10)1939-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC.
|MS-66
|480.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29412
|NGC
|(10)1939-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC.
|(10)1939-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC.
|MS-66
|312.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29208
|NGC
|(194X) 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS63 PCGS.
|(194X) 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS63 PCGS.
|MS-63
|198.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91572
|PCGS
|(194X) 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 30% Off Center -- MS63 PCGS.
|(194X) 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 30% Off Center -- MS63 PCGS.
|MS-63
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91573
|PCGS
|(5)1941-S 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC.
|(5)1941-S 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC.
|MS-66
|252.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25175
|NGC
|(8)1941 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC.
|(8)1941 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC.
|MS-66
|264.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29415
|NGC
|(4)1942 10C MS65 PCGS.
|(4)1942 10C MS65 PCGS.
|MS-66
|99.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23774
|PCGS
|(4)1942 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC.
|(4)1942 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC.
|MS-66
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27266
|NGC
|(2) 1943-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS.
|(2) 1943-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS.
|MS-66
|109.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21057
|PCGS
|(4)1943-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS
|(4)1943-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS
|MS-66
|129.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25163
|PCGS
|(2)1944 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC.
|(2)1944 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC.
|MS-66
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27272
|NGC
|(2)1944-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS
|(2)1944-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS
|MS-66
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21411
|PCGS
|(2)1945-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC.
|(2)1945-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC.
|MS-66
|67.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27245
|NGC
|(2)1945-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS.
|(2)1945-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS.
|MS-66
|99.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27293
|PCGS