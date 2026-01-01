Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime

Enlarge
Enlarge
Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime

Female Winged Liberty Head mistaken for male god Mercury

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Let's set one fact straight from the very beginning: Adolph A. Weinman never intended his design for the obverse of...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1916 1916 5 6.84 6.90 7.20 7.80 10.80 19.55 20.70 23 26.40 30 32.40 36 44.40 62.40 210 120 280 237.50 375 810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1916-D 1916-D 850 1,620 2,610 3,540 5,340 7,530 9,540 11,410 12,060 12,440 14,060 14,560 16,690 19,560 24,690 35,000 35,430 65,000 36,880 82,000 48,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1916-S 1916-S 5 6.84 6.90 9.60 14.40 24 26.45 29.90 33.35 39.60 44.40 48 56.40 82.80 103.20 400 243.75 1,000 375 1,650 1,370 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1917 1917 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.20 10.20 12.65 14.95 16.10 20.40 30 45.60 54 72 88.80 225 200 525 400 900 810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1917-D 1917-D 6 6.84 7.50 13.80 22.20 52.80 86.25 97.75 120.75 144 156 192 222 300 450 1,200 860 4,750 1,560 8,000 4,320 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1917-S 1917-S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.20 16.80 27.60 31.05 40.25 74.40 84 102 150 192 300 1,000 425 1,600 850 2,200 2,670 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1918 1918 5 6.84 6.90 7.80 11.40 34.80 40.25 42.55 46 92.40 100.80 110.40 126 150 180 500 400 1,550 790 3,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1918-D 1918-D 5 6.84 6.90 9 13.20 31.20 43.70 49.45 63.25 138 150 168 240 282 475 6,000 1,000 15,000 1,720 65,000 3,220 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1918-S 1918-S 5 6.84 6.90 7.80 12.30 30 42.55 46 59.80 110.40 132 174 240 360 525 5,000 810 11,000 1,410 28,000 2,930 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1919 1919 -.- 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.20 13.20 24.15 -.- -.- -.- 52.80 -.- 75.60 115.20 225 -.- 300 -.- 600 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1919 1919 5 5 7 9 10 17 25 -.- -.- -.- 65 -.- 100 175 225 350 475 1,000 1,000 1,650 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1919-D 1919-D 7 6.84 7.80 12.60 24 44.40 69 73.60 105.80 222 240 390 450 630 940 5,000 1,500 38,500 3,280 130,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1919-S 1919-S 6 6.84 7.80 12.60 21.60 52.80 83.95 92 115 198 240 270 510 660 1,230 7,500 1,760 30,500 2,150 120,000 3,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1920 1920 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.20 10.20 14.95 18.40 20.70 31.20 34.80 44.40 61.20 77.50 143.75 200 250 425 475 650 1,460 2,150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1920-D 1920-D 5 6.84 7.20 8.70 11.10 25.20 42.55 55.20 59.80 162 198 210 270 400 475 1,850 660 3,500 1,470 8,000 3,740 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1920-S 1920-S 5 6.84 7.20 9.90 13.80 21.60 39.10 50.60 58.65 150 186 210 390 525 840 3,000 1,500 7,000 2,090 12,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1921 1921 50 52.80 72 138 264 510 840 960 1,110 1,410 1,470 1,590 1,710 1,970 2,310 5,000 3,310 6,000 4,440 11,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1921-D 1921-D 70 72 115.20 198 312 570 1,160 1,240 1,280 1,380 1,590 1,680 1,890 2,720 3,410 6,000 3,660 10,000 4,590 12,500 6,990 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1923 1923 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 14.95 17.25 18.40 31.20 36 38.40 43.20 57.60 80.40 150 150 325 243.75 500 910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1923-S 1923-S 5 6.84 7.80 12.30 20.40 76.80 115 126.50 161 198 216 252 390 420 750 3,500 1,250 7,000 2,540 90,000 4,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1924 1924 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 8.70 14.40 25.30 27.60 31.05 37.20 52.80 68.40 82.80 100.80 126 250 200 525 400 1,200 1,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1924-D 1924-D 6 6.84 7.20 9.90 25.20 66 101.20 115 143.75 192 210 252 300 420 540 1,200 1,040 2,200 1,760 3,750 2,800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1924-S 1924-S 6 6.84 6.90 7.50 18.30 57.60 100.05 115 189.75 288 330 390 450 582 850 4,000 1,560 17,500 3,020 60,000 8,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1925 1925 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 10.20 19.55 21.85 26.45 31.20 38.40 62.40 75.60 93.60 168 275 275 900 437.50 1,800 1,020 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1925-D 1925-D 8 6.84 7.80 16.20 45.60 132 189.75 210 230 294 390 480 630 810 1,110 3,050 2,190 5,000 2,690 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1925-S 1925-S 6 6.84 7.80 12.60 18 72 97.75 143.75 172.50 198 240 270 402 700 870 2,500 1,280 4,000 2,540 6,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1926 1926 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 9 13.80 19.55 23 27.60 30 40.80 51.60 66 97.50 200 225 425 350 800 1,400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1926-D 1926-D 6 6.84 6.90 8.70 16.20 31.20 46 50.60 59.80 150 156 180 270 330 425 1,450 575 2,750 1,410 4,600 3,740 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1926-S 1926-S 12 10.80 13.20 30 80.40 270 408 444 570 1,320 1,410 1,740 2,130 2,560 3,090 9,000 3,720 11,000 5,780 31,000 9,430 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1927 1927 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 9.30 13.80 14.95 17.25 24 28.80 33.60 48 60 91.20 300 162.50 550 325 675 1,170 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1927-D 1927-D 5 6.84 7.80 14.40 26.40 88.80 132.25 143.75 161 222 240 330 408 510 930 3,750 1,410 8,000 2,470 20,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1927-S 1927-S 8 6.84 6.90 6.96 12.60 30 52.90 59.80 86.25 330 390 420 510 700 920 4,000 1,410 7,500 2,840 2,000 8,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1928 1928 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 9 16.10 17.25 19.55 21.60 26.40 30 38.40 50.40 80.40 200 137.50 400 300 600 2,150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1928-D 1928-D 6 6.84 7.80 12.60 27.60 56.40 96.60 105.80 126.50 192 210 240 330 420 510 2,500 880 3,000 1,530 5,750 2,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1928-S 1928-S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 20.40 37.95 43.70 57.50 105.60 150 180 258 282 450 1,100 525 3,000 700 5,250 1,720 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1929 1929 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.80 11.50 12.65 14.95 18 21.60 22.80 25.20 36 46.80 125 80 350 150 500 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1929-D 1929-D 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.50 14.40 17.25 18.40 19.55 22.80 26.40 28.80 38.40 46.80 56.40 300 96.25 375 181.25 625 400 2,220 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1929-S 1929-S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 9 19.55 20.70 24.15 30 33.60 37.20 39.60 48 79.20 400 175 600 325 1,200 617.50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1930 1930 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.80 13.80 16.10 18.40 24 28.80 36 45.60 51.60 64.80 275 132 700 225 1,150 1,270 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1930-S 1930-S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 18 43.70 46 49.45 56.40 72 90 103.20 150 180 600 222 1,500 400 2,000 1,140 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1931 1931 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 12 21.85 23 25.30 33.60 40.80 45.60 55.20 72 96 350 156 700 268.75 1,200 780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1931-D 1931-D 8 7.20 9.60 13.20 18 38.40 50.60 52.90 55.20 66 87.60 97.20 132 150 180 500 264 600 425 1,000 940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1931-S 1931-S 6 6.84 6.90 6.96 9 18 39.10 41.40 49.45 96 100.80 103.20 126 144 222 1,250 330 3,000 550 4,000 960 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1934 1934 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 8.05 9.20 12 13.20 14.40 18 21.60 26.40 140 40.80 200 81.25 250 231.25 750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1934-D 1934-D 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 12 19.55 25.30 26.45 30 32.40 34.80 36 45.60 67.50 225 105 350 175 900 475 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1935 1935 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 14.40 18 25.20 80 36 100 55 190 130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1935-D 1935-D 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 10.80 17.25 19.55 21.85 25.20 34.80 37.20 38.40 44.40 50.40 300 86.40 425 156.25 750 730 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1935-S 1935-S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 9.20 10.35 11.50 15.60 25.20 26.40 27.60 30 32.40 175 45.60 500 80 650 300 2,030 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1936 1936 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 12 14.40 21.60 60 33.60 125 52.50 200 105 670 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1936 1936 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 330 420 546 620 740 910 -.- 1,160 -.- 1,660 -.- 3,060 26,460 -.- 700 800 850 900 1,100 2,000 3,250
1936-D 1936-D 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 8.40 12.65 13.80 16.10 20.40 24 25.20 26.40 30 36 175 48 260 100 350 286 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1936-S 1936-S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 9.20 10.35 11.50 13.20 15.60 16.80 18 21.60 26.40 100 36 175 68.75 250 195 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1937 1937 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 12 13.20 24 45 30 70 40 125 75.40 375 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1937 1937 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 143.75 162 186 240 258 300 375 437.50 -.- 525 -.- 640 -.- 860 2,630 -.- 275 350 375 425 475 625 950
1937-D 1937-D 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 8.05 9.20 10.35 13.20 18 20.40 22.80 25.20 33.60 70 49.20 125 76.25 200 156 475 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1937-S 1937-S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 10.35 11.50 14.40 19.20 24 25.20 27.60 36 160 44.40 300 78.75 350 156 840 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1938 1938 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 8.05 9.20 10.80 12 13.20 16.80 19.20 24 70 31.20 125 43.75 150 93.60 425 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1938 1938 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 144 150 168 180 240 -.- 282 -.- 406.25 -.- 630 3,540 16,560 155 180 200 225 300 450 950
1938-D 1938-D 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 9.20 10.35 11.50 13.20 16.80 18 19.20 21.60 24 70 33.60 115 62.50 165 212.50 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1938-S 1938-S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 8.05 9.20 13.20 18 19.20 21.60 24 30 90 38.40 175 71.25 350 200 730 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1939 1939 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 8.40 9.60 10.80 12 15.60 22.80 70 30 200 41.25 275 91 475 6,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1939 1939 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 85.10 101.20 132 150 162 174 210 -.- 246 -.- 325 -.- 550 1,630 -.- 130 140 160 200 250 350 625
1939-D 1939-D 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 9.60 12 14.40 15.60 16.80 21.60 60 28.80 110 47.50 150 83.20 450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1939-S 1939-S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 9.20 10.80 11.50 13.20 15.60 19.20 21.60 28.80 44.40 375 55.20 600 78.75 1,450 227.50 1,340 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1940 1940 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 12 13.20 19.20 45 27.60 90 40 120 63.70 350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1940 1940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 79.35 92 126 132 134.40 144 175 -.- 193.75 -.- 243.75 -.- 368.75 1,850 15,630 110 140 150 175 200 250 500
1940-D 1940-D 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.80 8.05 9.60 12 13.20 15.60 22.80 45 33.60 65 45 95 74.10 830 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1940-S 1940-S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 12 13.20 24 50 31.20 125 42.50 175 106.60 810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1941 1941 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 12 13.20 15.60 45 22.80 65 35 95 62.40 630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1941 1941 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 74.75 86.25 126 129.60 132 138 162.50 -.- 187.50 -.- 237.50 -.- 375 2,800 13,130 110 140 150 175 200 250 375
1941-D 1941-D 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 12 13.20 19.20 45 28.80 65 46.25 95 74.10 450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1941-S 1941-S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 12 13.20 18 50 28.80 75 37.50 125 88.40 475 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1942 1942 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 12 13.20 18 45 24 65 35 95 61.10 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1942 1942 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 69 80.50 126 129.60 132 138 162.50 -.- 187.50 -.- 231.25 -.- 343.75 1,120 16,880 110 140 150 175 200 250 375
1942/1 1942/1 325 342 378 450 600 810 1,110 1,290 1,500 2,130 2,550 2,970 3,960 5,250 8,720 43,500 12,030 85,000 19,190 125,000 73,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1942/41-D 1942/41-D 300 318 336 408 480 800 990 1,050 1,530 1,770 2,580 2,790 3,270 4,290 6,400 11,000 7,700 35,000 11,060 55,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1942-D 1942-D 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 12 13.20 19.20 45 22.80 65 35 95 66.30 525 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1942-S 1942-S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 14.40 15.60 16.80 18 24 60 28.80 125 36.25 190 84.50 1,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1943 1943 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 12 13.20 15.60 45 21.60 65 31.25 95 59.80 450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1943-D 1943-D 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 12 13.20 15.60 45 26.40 65 37.50 95 75.40 375 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1943-S 1943-S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 13.20 15.60 19.20 50 26.40 90 35 130 70.20 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1944 1944 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 12 13.20 18 45 25.20 90 33.75 205 61.10 575 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1944-D 1944-D 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 13.20 14.40 15.60 45 21.60 65 32.50 95 57.20 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1944-S 1944-S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 10.80 12 14.40 15.60 19.20 50 24 80 33.75 110 70.20 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1945-S Micro S 1945-S Micro S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.80 12.65 18.40 20.70 21.85 26.40 27.60 30 32.40 55 300 105 850 150 1,500 375 2,340 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1945 1945 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 12 13.20 15.60 14,500 22.80 18,500 28.75 26,500 68.90 680 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1945-D 1945-D 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 12 13.20 18 45 24 65 31.25 100 62.40 475 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1945-S 1945-S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 13.20 14.40 21.60 45 24 120 30 315 84.50 600 1,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-W Winged Liberty Head dime Gold2016-W Winged Liberty Head dime Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 950 -.- 975 975 1,000 -.- 1,050 -.- 1,100 -.- 1,100 -.- 1,150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(2)1916 10C MS63 Full Bands PCGS. (2)1916 10C MS63 Full Bands PCGS. MS-63 132.00 Heritage Auctions 23236 PCGS
(2)1916 10C MS64 Full Bands PCGS. (2)1916 10C MS64 Full Bands PCGS. MS-64 162.00 Heritage Auctions 25526 PCGS
1917 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/151). PCGS 1917 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/151). PCGS MS-60 29.00 Heritage Auctions 22134 Genuine PCGS
1917 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS63 Full Bands NGC. 1917 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS63 Full Bands NGC. MS-63 705.00 Heritage Auctions 8452 NGC
1916-S 10C MS62 PCGS. 1916-S 10C MS62 PCGS. MS-63 114.00 Heritage Auctions 23168 PCGS
1918 10C MS62 Full Bands ANACS. 1918 10C MS62 Full Bands ANACS. MS-62 132.00 Heritage Auctions 29125 ANACS
1919 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS64 Full Bands NGC. 1919 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS64 Full Bands NGC. MS-64 408.00 Heritage Auctions 22179 NGC
1919 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS64 Full Bands NGC. 1919 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS64 Full Bands NGC. MS-64 340.75 Heritage Auctions 9367 NGC
1920 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 40% Off Center -- MS63 PCGS. 1920 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 40% Off Center -- MS63 PCGS. MS-63 1,680.00 Heritage Auctions 91563 PCGS
1920 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. 1920 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. MS-62 101.00 Heritage Auctions 27137 PCGS
(1921) 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS64 Full Bands NGC. (1921) 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS64 Full Bands NGC. MS-64 1,500.00 Heritage Auctions 9179 NGC
(1921) 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS64 Full Bands NGC. (1921) 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS64 Full Bands NGC. MS-64 1,175.00 Heritage Auctions 3495 NGC
1917 10C AU58 PCGS. 1917 10C AU58 PCGS. MS-63 159.00 Heritage Auctions 27181 PCGS
1923 10C Mercury, MS64 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (246/330). PCGS 1923 10C Mercury, MS64 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (246/330). PCGS MS-64 104.00 Heritage Auctions 25050 NGC
1924 10C Mercury Dime -- Clipped Planchet @4:00 -- MS66 Full Bands NGC. 1924 10C Mercury Dime -- Clipped Planchet @4:00 -- MS66 Full Bands NGC. MS-66 305.50 Heritage Auctions 9620 NGC
1924 10C MS62 Full Bands NGC. 1924 10C MS62 Full Bands NGC. MS-62 109.00 Heritage Auctions 25207 NGC
1925 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. 1925 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. MS-62 120.00 Heritage Auctions 25090 PCGS
1925 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS 1925 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS MS-62 146.88 Heritage Auctions 29699 PCGS
1926 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS 1926 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS MS-62 76.00 Heritage Auctions 23621 PCGS
1926 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS 1926 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS MS-62 47.00 Heritage Auctions 20121 PCGS
1927 10C MS62 NGC. 1927 10C MS62 NGC. MS-62 152.75 Heritage Auctions 34319 NGC
1927 10C MS63 Full Bands PCGS. 1927 10C MS63 Full Bands PCGS. MS-63 109.00 Heritage Auctions 23164 PCGS
(1928-S) 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS65 Full Bands NGC. (1928-S) 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS65 Full Bands NGC. MS-65 870.00 Heritage Auctions 23240 NGC
1917 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. 1917 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. MS-62 69.00 Heritage Auctions 23189 PCGS
(1929-D) 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS64 NGC. (1929-D) 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS64 NGC. MS-64 216.00 Heritage Auctions 91105 NGC
1929 10C MS63 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS 1929 10C MS63 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS MS-63 74.00 Heritage Auctions 24284 PCGS
(193X) 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 30% Off Center -- MS63 Full Bands NGC. (193X) 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 30% Off Center -- MS63 Full Bands NGC. MS-63 960.00 Heritage Auctions 91566 NGC
1929-S 10C MS63 PCGS. 1929-S 10C MS63 PCGS. MS-63 211.50 Heritage Auctions 21309 PCGS
1918-D 10C AU55 ANACS. 1918-D 10C AU55 ANACS. AU-50 216.00 Heritage Auctions 25194 ANACS
1931 10C MS62 Full Bands ANACS. 1931 10C MS62 Full Bands ANACS. MS-62 180.00 Heritage Auctions 21217 ANACS
1934 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS 1934 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS MS-62 32.00 Heritage Auctions 23521 PCGS
1934 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS 1934 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS MS-62 30.00 Heritage Auctions 25862 PCGS
(2)1935 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (315/117). PCGS (2)1935 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (315/117). PCGS MS-66 111.63 Heritage Auctions 21732 NGC
(4)1935 10C MS65 Full Bands NGC. (4)1935 10C MS65 Full Bands NGC. MS-65 264.00 Heritage Auctions 25269 NGC
1936 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck, Reverse Damage -- NGC Details. 1936 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck, Reverse Damage -- NGC Details. AU-50 59.00 Heritage Auctions 27294 NGC Details
1936 10C MS64 PCGS. Ex: Teich Family Collection. PCGS 1936 10C MS64 PCGS. Ex: Teich Family Collection. PCGS MS-64 31.00 Heritage Auctions 20090 PCGS
(3)1937 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. Ex: Teich Family Collection. PCGS (3)1937 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. Ex: Teich Family Collection. PCGS MS-66 135.13 Heritage Auctions 20080 PCGS
(4)1937 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS (4)1937 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS MS-66 211.50 Heritage Auctions 23838 PCGS
(4)1938-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (652/173). PCGS (4)1938-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (652/173). PCGS MS-66 223.25 Heritage Auctions 24022 NGC
(5)1938-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (652/173). PCGS (5)1938-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (652/173). PCGS MS-66 258.50 Heritage Auctions 23238 NGC
(5)1938-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (652/173). PCGS (5)1938-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (652/173). PCGS MS-66 305.50 Heritage Auctions 23239 NGC
(10)1939-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. (10)1939-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. MS-66 480.00 Heritage Auctions 29412 NGC
(10)1939-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. (10)1939-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. MS-66 312.00 Heritage Auctions 29208 NGC
(194X) 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS63 PCGS. (194X) 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS63 PCGS. MS-63 198.00 Heritage Auctions 91572 PCGS
(194X) 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 30% Off Center -- MS63 PCGS. (194X) 10C Roosevelt Dime -- Struck 30% Off Center -- MS63 PCGS. MS-63 660.00 Heritage Auctions 91573 PCGS
(5)1941-S 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. (5)1941-S 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. MS-66 252.00 Heritage Auctions 25175 NGC
(8)1941 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. (8)1941 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. MS-66 264.00 Heritage Auctions 29415 NGC
(4)1942 10C MS65 PCGS. (4)1942 10C MS65 PCGS. MS-66 99.00 Heritage Auctions 23774 PCGS
(4)1942 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. (4)1942 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. MS-66 132.00 Heritage Auctions 27266 NGC
(2) 1943-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. (2) 1943-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. MS-66 109.00 Heritage Auctions 21057 PCGS
(4)1943-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS (4)1943-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS MS-66 129.25 Heritage Auctions 25163 PCGS
(2)1944 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. (2)1944 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. MS-66 132.00 Heritage Auctions 27272 NGC
(2)1944-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS (2)1944-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS MS-66 74.00 Heritage Auctions 21411 PCGS
(2)1945-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. (2)1945-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. MS-66 67.00 Heritage Auctions 27245 NGC
(2)1945-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. (2)1945-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. MS-66 99.00 Heritage Auctions 27293 PCGS