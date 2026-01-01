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Roosevelt Dime

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Roosevelt Dime

Dime pays homage to Franklin Roosevelt's legacy

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's sudden death of a cerebral hemorrhage on April 12, 1945, compelled Treasury officials to re...READ MORE

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Roosevelt Dime
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-67 B MS-68 MS-68 B MS-69 MS-69 B MS-70 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC PF-69 PF-69 DC PF-70 PF-70 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-67 B MS-68 MS-68 B MS-69 MS-69 B MS-70 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC PF-69 PF-69 DC PF-70 PF-70 DC
1970 Copper-Nickel Clad1970 Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.40 0.46 0.57 1.15 3.45 400 7.20 800 22.50 -.- 110 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1970-D Copper-Nickel Clad1970-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.40 0.46 0.57 1.15 3.45 20 6.60 50 10 100 32.50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1970-S Copper-Nickel Clad1970-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.34 0.37 0.42 0.97 1.72 -.- 3.12 -.- 5.62 -.- 9.37 -.- 17.50 -.- 26.25 -.- -.- -.- 2 3 4 -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- 6 10 15 8 20 30 11 110 -.- -.-
1970-S No S Copper-Nickel Clad1970-S No S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 460 488.75 500.25 -.- 630 -.- 650 -.- 790 -.- 880 -.- 1,160 -.- -.- -.- 600 625 650 -.- -.- 700 725 -.- 725 775 -.- 750 800 -.- 1,100 -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1970 10C MS66 PCGS. PCGS 1970 10C MS66 PCGS. PCGS MS-66 55.00 Heritage Auctions 26129 PCGS
1970 10C MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (5/0). PCGS 1970 10C MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (5/0). PCGS MS-67 52.00 Heritage Auctions 25168 NGC