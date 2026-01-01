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Roosevelt Dime

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Roosevelt Dime

Dime pays homage to Franklin Roosevelt's legacy

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's sudden death of a cerebral hemorrhage on April 12, 1945, compelled Treasury officials to re...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Roosevelt Dime
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-67 B MS-68 MS-68 B MS-69 MS-69 B MS-70 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC PF-69 PF-69 DC PF-70 PF-70 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-67 B MS-68 MS-68 B MS-69 MS-69 B MS-70 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC PF-69 PF-69 DC PF-70 PF-70 DC
1968 Copper-Nickel Clad1968 Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.40 0.46 0.57 1.15 3.45 10 7.20 20 17.50 75 66.25 450 325 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1968-D Copper-Nickel Clad1968-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.40 0.46 0.57 1.15 3.45 7.50 7.20 10 13.75 15 31.25 50 200 700 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1968-S Copper-Nickel Clad1968-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 0.46 0.48 0.51 1.43 2.30 -.- 3.75 -.- 5 -.- 8.12 -.- 11.25 -.- 18.75 -.- -.- -.- 2 3 4 -.- -.- 5 8 -.- 6 10 20 7 15 30 10 100 -.- -.-
1968-S No S Copper-Nickel Clad1968-S No S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 7,190 -.- 8,130 -.- 13,130 -.- 18,310 -.- 26,880 -.- 48,130 -.- -.- -.- 10,000 11,000 12,000 -.- -.- 13,000 18,000 -.- 16,000 20,000 -.- 18,000 22,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1968 10C MS68 PCGS. 1968 10C MS68 PCGS. MS-68 329.00 Heritage Auctions 7409 PCGS
1968 10C No S PR67 PCGS. 1968 10C No S PR67 PCGS. MS-67 21,150.00 Heritage Auctions 3583 PCGS