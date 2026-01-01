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Roosevelt Dime

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Roosevelt Dime

Dime pays homage to Franklin Roosevelt's legacy

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's sudden death of a cerebral hemorrhage on April 12, 1945, compelled Treasury officials to re...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Roosevelt Dime
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-67 B MS-68 MS-68 B MS-69 MS-69 B MS-70 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC PF-69 PF-69 DC PF-70 PF-70 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-67 B MS-68 MS-68 B MS-69 MS-69 B MS-70 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC PF-69 PF-69 DC PF-70 PF-70 DC
1957 Silver1957 Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.84 6.90 7.18 9.90 -.- 13.75 30 18.75 200 42.50 1,050 600 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1957 Silver1957 Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6.61 6.90 7.18 7.47 8.33 -.- 11.25 -.- 15 -.- 25 -.- 40 -.- 75 -.- -.- 4 6 10 15 25 -.- 20 30 100 25 40 150 40 70 400 100 4,000 -.- -.-
1957-D Silver1957-D Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.84 6.90 7.18 9.90 -.- 13.75 20 18.75 35 45 200 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(2)1957 10C MS66 PCGS and (2) 1957 10C MS66 NGC. (2)1957 10C MS66 PCGS and (2) 1957 10C MS66 NGC. MS-66 45.00 Heritage Auctions 20975 NGC
1954-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. 1954-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. MS-66 94.00 Heritage Auctions 29417 PCGS