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Roosevelt Dime

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Roosevelt Dime

Dime pays homage to Franklin Roosevelt's legacy

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's sudden death of a cerebral hemorrhage on April 12, 1945, compelled Treasury officials to re...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Roosevelt Dime
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-67 B MS-68 MS-68 B MS-69 MS-69 B MS-70 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC PF-69 PF-69 DC PF-70 PF-70 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-67 B MS-68 MS-68 B MS-69 MS-69 B MS-70 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC PF-69 PF-69 DC PF-70 PF-70 DC
1952 Silver1952 Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.18 8.33 10.80 -.- 15 20 26.25 50 100 150 1,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1952 Silver1952 Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13.80 14.95 17.25 20.70 23 -.- 27.50 -.- 32.50 -.- 60 -.- 100 -.- 375 -.- -.- 10 12 15 20 80 -.- 30 150 -.- 50 325 -.- 110 1,100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1952-D Silver1952-D Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.18 8.33 9.90 -.- 15 15 27.50 30 92.50 175 880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1952-S Silver1952-S Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.18 9.20 11.40 -.- 17.50 35 27.50 65 55 200 600 2,500 3,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(5)1952-S 10C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (121/1284). PCGS (5)1952-S 10C MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (121/1284). PCGS MS-65 18.00 Heritage Auctions 21595 NGC
1952 10C MS66 PCGS. 1952 10C MS66 PCGS. MS-66 89.00 Heritage Auctions 25227 PCGS