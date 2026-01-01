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Roosevelt Dime

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Roosevelt Dime

Dime pays homage to Franklin Roosevelt's legacy

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's sudden death of a cerebral hemorrhage on April 12, 1945, compelled Treasury officials to re...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Roosevelt Dime
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-67 B MS-68 MS-68 B MS-69 MS-69 B MS-70 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC PF-69 PF-69 DC PF-70 PF-70 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-67 B MS-68 MS-68 B MS-69 MS-69 B MS-70 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC PF-69 PF-69 DC PF-70 PF-70 DC
1947 Silver1947 Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.47 8.33 9.60 -.- 15 15 22.50 35 63.75 225 940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1947-D Silver1947-D Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 6.90 7.47 9.20 10.80 -.- 15 25 23.75 60 70 250 730 7,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1947-S Silver1947-S Silver 6.15 6.21 6.26 6.32 6.38 6.44 6.49 6.55 6.61 6.72 7.18 7.47 9.20 10.80 -.- 17.50 20 25 50 68.75 150 450 2,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1947 10C MS66 NGC. 1947 10C MS66 NGC. MS-66 123.00 Heritage Auctions 25111 NGC
1947 10C MS66 S NGC. 1947 10C MS66 S NGC. MS-66 119.00 Heritage Auctions 93034 NGC