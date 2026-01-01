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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime

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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime

Female Winged Liberty Head mistaken for male god Mercury

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Let's set one fact straight from the very beginning: Adolph A. Weinman never intended his design for the obverse of...READ MORE

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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime
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Coin values search results

Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1945 1945 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 12 13.20 15.60 14,500 22.80 18,500 28.75 26,500 68.90 680 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1945-D 1945-D 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 12 13.20 18 45 24 65 31.25 100 62.40 475 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1945-S 1945-S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 13.20 14.40 21.60 45 24 120 30 315 84.50 600 1,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1945-S Micro S 1945-S Micro S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.80 12.65 18.40 20.70 21.85 26.40 27.60 30 32.40 55 300 105 850 150 1,500 375 2,340 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(2)1945-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. (2)1945-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. MS-66 67.00 Heritage Auctions 27245 NGC
(2)1945-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. (2)1945-D 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. MS-66 99.00 Heritage Auctions 27293 PCGS