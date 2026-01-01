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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime

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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime

Female Winged Liberty Head mistaken for male god Mercury

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Let's set one fact straight from the very beginning: Adolph A. Weinman never intended his design for the obverse of...READ MORE

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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime
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Coin values search results

Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1942 1942 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 12 13.20 18 45 24 65 35 95 61.10 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1942 1942 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 69 80.50 126 129.60 132 138 162.50 -.- 187.50 -.- 231.25 -.- 343.75 1,120 16,880 110 140 150 175 200 250 375
1942/1 1942/1 325 342 378 450 600 810 1,110 1,290 1,500 2,130 2,550 2,970 3,960 5,250 8,720 43,500 12,030 85,000 19,190 125,000 73,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1942/41-D 1942/41-D 300 318 336 408 480 800 990 1,050 1,530 1,770 2,580 2,790 3,270 4,290 6,400 11,000 7,700 35,000 11,060 55,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1942-D 1942-D 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 12 13.20 19.20 45 22.80 65 35 95 66.30 525 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1942-S 1942-S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 14.40 15.60 16.80 18 24 60 28.80 125 36.25 190 84.50 1,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(4)1942 10C MS65 PCGS. (4)1942 10C MS65 PCGS. MS-66 99.00 Heritage Auctions 23774 PCGS
(4)1942 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. (4)1942 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. MS-66 132.00 Heritage Auctions 27266 NGC