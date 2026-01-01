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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime

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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime

Female Winged Liberty Head mistaken for male god Mercury

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Let's set one fact straight from the very beginning: Adolph A. Weinman never intended his design for the obverse of...READ MORE

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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime
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Coin values search results

Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1939 1939 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 8.40 9.60 10.80 12 15.60 22.80 70 30 200 41.25 275 91 475 6,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1939 1939 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 85.10 101.20 132 150 162 174 210 -.- 246 -.- 325 -.- 550 1,630 -.- 130 140 160 200 250 350 625
1939-D 1939-D 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 9.60 12 14.40 15.60 16.80 21.60 60 28.80 110 47.50 150 83.20 450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1939-S 1939-S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 9.20 10.80 11.50 13.20 15.60 19.20 21.60 28.80 44.40 375 55.20 600 78.75 1,450 227.50 1,340 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(10)1939-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. (10)1939-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. MS-66 480.00 Heritage Auctions 29412 NGC
(10)1939-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. (10)1939-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. MS-66 312.00 Heritage Auctions 29208 NGC