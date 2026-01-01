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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime

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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime

Female Winged Liberty Head mistaken for male god Mercury

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Let's set one fact straight from the very beginning: Adolph A. Weinman never intended his design for the obverse of...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1938 1938 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 8.05 9.20 10.80 12 13.20 16.80 19.20 24 70 31.20 125 43.75 150 93.60 425 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1938 1938 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 144 150 168 180 240 -.- 282 -.- 406.25 -.- 630 3,540 16,560 155 180 200 225 300 450 950
1938-D 1938-D 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 9.20 10.35 11.50 13.20 16.80 18 19.20 21.60 24 70 33.60 115 62.50 165 212.50 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1938-S 1938-S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 8.05 9.20 13.20 18 19.20 21.60 24 30 90 38.40 175 71.25 350 200 730 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(4)1938-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (652/173). PCGS (4)1938-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (652/173). PCGS MS-66 223.25 Heritage Auctions 24022 NGC
(5)1938-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (652/173). PCGS (5)1938-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (652/173). PCGS MS-66 258.50 Heritage Auctions 23238 NGC
(5)1938-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (652/173). PCGS (5)1938-D 10C MS66 Full Bands NGC. NGC Census: (652/173). PCGS MS-66 305.50 Heritage Auctions 23239 NGC