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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime

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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime

Female Winged Liberty Head mistaken for male god Mercury

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Let's set one fact straight from the very beginning: Adolph A. Weinman never intended his design for the obverse of...READ MORE

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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime
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Coin values search results

Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1937 1937 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 12 13.20 24 45 30 70 40 125 75.40 375 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1937 1937 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 143.75 162 186 240 258 300 375 437.50 -.- 525 -.- 640 -.- 860 2,630 -.- 275 350 375 425 475 625 950
1937-D 1937-D 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 8.05 9.20 10.35 13.20 18 20.40 22.80 25.20 33.60 70 49.20 125 76.25 200 156 475 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1937-S 1937-S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 10.35 11.50 14.40 19.20 24 25.20 27.60 36 160 44.40 300 78.75 350 156 840 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(3)1937 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. Ex: Teich Family Collection. PCGS (3)1937 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. Ex: Teich Family Collection. PCGS MS-66 135.13 Heritage Auctions 20080 PCGS
(4)1937 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS (4)1937 10C MS66 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS MS-66 211.50 Heritage Auctions 23838 PCGS