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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime

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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime

Female Winged Liberty Head mistaken for male god Mercury

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Let's set one fact straight from the very beginning: Adolph A. Weinman never intended his design for the obverse of...READ MORE

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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime
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Coin values search results

Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1936 1936 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 7.32 7.44 7.56 7.80 9.60 10.80 12 14.40 21.60 60 33.60 125 52.50 200 105 670 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1936 1936 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 330 420 546 620 740 910 -.- 1,160 -.- 1,660 -.- 3,060 26,460 -.- 700 800 850 900 1,100 2,000 3,250
1936-D 1936-D 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 8.40 12.65 13.80 16.10 20.40 24 25.20 26.40 30 36 175 48 260 100 350 286 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1936-S 1936-S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.20 9.20 10.35 11.50 13.20 15.60 16.80 18 21.60 26.40 100 36 175 68.75 250 195 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1936 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck, Reverse Damage -- NGC Details. 1936 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck, Reverse Damage -- NGC Details. AU-50 59.00 Heritage Auctions 27294 NGC Details
1936 10C MS64 PCGS. Ex: Teich Family Collection. PCGS 1936 10C MS64 PCGS. Ex: Teich Family Collection. PCGS MS-64 31.00 Heritage Auctions 20090 PCGS