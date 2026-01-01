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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime

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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime

Female Winged Liberty Head mistaken for male god Mercury

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Let's set one fact straight from the very beginning: Adolph A. Weinman never intended his design for the obverse of...READ MORE

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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime
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Coin values search results

Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1931 1931 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 12 21.85 23 25.30 33.60 40.80 45.60 55.20 72 96 350 156 700 268.75 1,200 780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1931-D 1931-D 8 7.20 9.60 13.20 18 38.40 50.60 52.90 55.20 66 87.60 97.20 132 150 180 500 264 600 425 1,000 940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1931-S 1931-S 6 6.84 6.90 6.96 9 18 39.10 41.40 49.45 96 100.80 103.20 126 144 222 1,250 330 3,000 550 4,000 960 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1918-D 10C AU55 ANACS. 1918-D 10C AU55 ANACS. AU-50 216.00 Heritage Auctions 25194 ANACS
1931 10C MS62 Full Bands ANACS. 1931 10C MS62 Full Bands ANACS. MS-62 180.00 Heritage Auctions 21217 ANACS