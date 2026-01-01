Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime

Enlarge
Enlarge
Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime

Female Winged Liberty Head mistaken for male god Mercury

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Let's set one fact straight from the very beginning: Adolph A. Weinman never intended his design for the obverse of...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1930 1930 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.80 13.80 16.10 18.40 24 28.80 36 45.60 51.60 64.80 275 132 700 225 1,150 1,270 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1930-S 1930-S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 18 43.70 46 49.45 56.40 72 90 103.20 150 180 600 222 1,500 400 2,000 1,140 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(193X) 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 30% Off Center -- MS63 Full Bands NGC. (193X) 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 30% Off Center -- MS63 Full Bands NGC. MS-63 960.00 Heritage Auctions 91566 NGC
1929-S 10C MS63 PCGS. 1929-S 10C MS63 PCGS. MS-63 211.50 Heritage Auctions 21309 PCGS