Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime

Enlarge
Enlarge
Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime

Female Winged Liberty Head mistaken for male god Mercury

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Let's set one fact straight from the very beginning: Adolph A. Weinman never intended his design for the obverse of...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1929 1929 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 7.80 11.50 12.65 14.95 18 21.60 22.80 25.20 36 46.80 125 80 350 150 500 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1929-D 1929-D 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.50 14.40 17.25 18.40 19.55 22.80 26.40 28.80 38.40 46.80 56.40 300 96.25 375 181.25 625 400 2,220 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1929-S 1929-S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 9 19.55 20.70 24.15 30 33.60 37.20 39.60 48 79.20 400 175 600 325 1,200 617.50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(1929-D) 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS64 NGC. (1929-D) 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS64 NGC. MS-64 216.00 Heritage Auctions 91105 NGC
1929 10C MS63 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS 1929 10C MS63 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS MS-63 74.00 Heritage Auctions 24284 PCGS