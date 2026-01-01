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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime

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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime

Female Winged Liberty Head mistaken for male god Mercury

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Let's set one fact straight from the very beginning: Adolph A. Weinman never intended his design for the obverse of...READ MORE

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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime
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Coin values search results

Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1928 1928 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 9 16.10 17.25 19.55 21.60 26.40 30 38.40 50.40 80.40 200 137.50 400 300 600 2,150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1928-D 1928-D 6 6.84 7.80 12.60 27.60 56.40 96.60 105.80 126.50 192 210 240 330 420 510 2,500 880 3,000 1,530 5,750 2,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1928-S 1928-S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 20.40 37.95 43.70 57.50 105.60 150 180 258 282 450 1,100 525 3,000 700 5,250 1,720 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(1928-S) 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS65 Full Bands NGC. (1928-S) 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 15% Off Center -- MS65 Full Bands NGC. MS-65 870.00 Heritage Auctions 23240 NGC
1917 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. 1917 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. MS-62 69.00 Heritage Auctions 23189 PCGS