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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime

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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime

Female Winged Liberty Head mistaken for male god Mercury

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Let's set one fact straight from the very beginning: Adolph A. Weinman never intended his design for the obverse of...READ MORE

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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime
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Coin values search results

Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1927 1927 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 9.30 13.80 14.95 17.25 24 28.80 33.60 48 60 91.20 300 162.50 550 325 675 1,170 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1927-D 1927-D 5 6.84 7.80 14.40 26.40 88.80 132.25 143.75 161 222 240 330 408 510 930 3,750 1,410 8,000 2,470 20,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1927-S 1927-S 8 6.84 6.90 6.96 12.60 30 52.90 59.80 86.25 330 390 420 510 700 920 4,000 1,410 7,500 2,840 2,000 8,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1927 10C MS62 NGC. 1927 10C MS62 NGC. MS-62 152.75 Heritage Auctions 34319 NGC
1927 10C MS63 Full Bands PCGS. 1927 10C MS63 Full Bands PCGS. MS-63 109.00 Heritage Auctions 23164 PCGS