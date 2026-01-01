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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime

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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime

Female Winged Liberty Head mistaken for male god Mercury

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Let's set one fact straight from the very beginning: Adolph A. Weinman never intended his design for the obverse of...READ MORE

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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime
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Coin values search results

Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1926 1926 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.08 9 13.80 19.55 23 27.60 30 40.80 51.60 66 97.50 200 225 425 350 800 1,400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1926-D 1926-D 6 6.84 6.90 8.70 16.20 31.20 46 50.60 59.80 150 156 180 270 330 425 1,450 575 2,750 1,410 4,600 3,740 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1926-S 1926-S 12 10.80 13.20 30 80.40 270 408 444 570 1,320 1,410 1,740 2,130 2,560 3,090 9,000 3,720 11,000 5,780 31,000 9,430 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1926 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS 1926 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS MS-62 76.00 Heritage Auctions 23621 PCGS
1926 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS 1926 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. PCGS MS-62 47.00 Heritage Auctions 20121 PCGS