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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime

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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime

Female Winged Liberty Head mistaken for male god Mercury

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Let's set one fact straight from the very beginning: Adolph A. Weinman never intended his design for the obverse of...READ MORE

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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime
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Coin values search results

Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1920 1920 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.20 10.20 14.95 18.40 20.70 31.20 34.80 44.40 61.20 77.50 143.75 200 250 425 475 650 1,460 2,150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1920-D 1920-D 5 6.84 7.20 8.70 11.10 25.20 42.55 55.20 59.80 162 198 210 270 400 475 1,850 660 3,500 1,470 8,000 3,740 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1920-S 1920-S 5 6.84 7.20 9.90 13.80 21.60 39.10 50.60 58.65 150 186 210 390 525 840 3,000 1,500 7,000 2,090 12,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1920 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 40% Off Center -- MS63 PCGS. 1920 10C Mercury Dime -- Struck 40% Off Center -- MS63 PCGS. MS-63 1,680.00 Heritage Auctions 91563 PCGS
1920 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. 1920 10C MS62 Full Bands PCGS. MS-62 101.00 Heritage Auctions 27137 PCGS