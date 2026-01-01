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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime

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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime

Female Winged Liberty Head mistaken for male god Mercury

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Let's set one fact straight from the very beginning: Adolph A. Weinman never intended his design for the obverse of...READ MORE

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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime
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Coin values search results

Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1919 1919 -.- 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.20 13.20 24.15 -.- -.- -.- 52.80 -.- 75.60 115.20 225 -.- 300 -.- 600 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1919 1919 5 5 7 9 10 17 25 -.- -.- -.- 65 -.- 100 175 225 350 475 1,000 1,000 1,650 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1919-D 1919-D 7 6.84 7.80 12.60 24 44.40 69 73.60 105.80 222 240 390 450 630 940 5,000 1,500 38,500 3,280 130,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1919-S 1919-S 6 6.84 7.80 12.60 21.60 52.80 83.95 92 115 198 240 270 510 660 1,230 7,500 1,760 30,500 2,150 120,000 3,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1919 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS64 Full Bands NGC. 1919 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS64 Full Bands NGC. MS-64 408.00 Heritage Auctions 22179 NGC
1919 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS64 Full Bands NGC. 1919 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS64 Full Bands NGC. MS-64 340.75 Heritage Auctions 9367 NGC