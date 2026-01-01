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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime

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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime

Female Winged Liberty Head mistaken for male god Mercury

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Let's set one fact straight from the very beginning: Adolph A. Weinman never intended his design for the obverse of...READ MORE

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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime
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Coin values search results

Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1918 1918 5 6.84 6.90 7.80 11.40 34.80 40.25 42.55 46 92.40 100.80 110.40 126 150 180 500 400 1,550 790 3,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1918-D 1918-D 5 6.84 6.90 9 13.20 31.20 43.70 49.45 63.25 138 150 168 240 282 475 6,000 1,000 15,000 1,720 65,000 3,220 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1918-S 1918-S 5 6.84 6.90 7.80 12.30 30 42.55 46 59.80 110.40 132 174 240 360 525 5,000 810 11,000 1,410 28,000 2,930 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1916-S 10C MS62 PCGS. 1916-S 10C MS62 PCGS. MS-63 114.00 Heritage Auctions 23168 PCGS
1918 10C MS62 Full Bands ANACS. 1918 10C MS62 Full Bands ANACS. MS-62 132.00 Heritage Auctions 29125 ANACS