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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime

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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime

Female Winged Liberty Head mistaken for male god Mercury

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Let's set one fact straight from the very beginning: Adolph A. Weinman never intended his design for the obverse of...READ MORE

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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime
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Coin values search results

Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1917 1917 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.20 10.20 12.65 14.95 16.10 20.40 30 45.60 54 72 88.80 225 200 525 400 900 810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1917-D 1917-D 6 6.84 7.50 13.80 22.20 52.80 86.25 97.75 120.75 144 156 192 222 300 450 1,200 860 4,750 1,560 8,000 4,320 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1917-S 1917-S 5 6.84 6.90 6.96 7.20 16.80 27.60 31.05 40.25 74.40 84 102 150 192 300 1,000 425 1,600 850 2,200 2,670 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1917 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/151). PCGS 1917 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/151). PCGS MS-60 29.00 Heritage Auctions 22134 Genuine PCGS
1917 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS63 Full Bands NGC. 1917 10C Mercury Dime -- Broadstruck -- MS63 Full Bands NGC. MS-63 705.00 Heritage Auctions 8452 NGC