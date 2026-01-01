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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime

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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime

Female Winged Liberty Head mistaken for male god Mercury

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Let's set one fact straight from the very beginning: Adolph A. Weinman never intended his design for the obverse of...READ MORE

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Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime
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Coin values search results

Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 B MS-65 MS-65 B MS-66 MS-66 B MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1916 1916 5 6.84 6.90 7.20 7.80 10.80 19.55 20.70 23 26.40 30 32.40 36 44.40 62.40 210 120 280 237.50 375 810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1916-D 1916-D 850 1,620 2,610 3,540 5,340 7,530 9,540 11,410 12,060 12,440 14,060 14,560 16,690 19,560 24,690 35,000 35,430 65,000 36,880 82,000 48,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1916-S 1916-S 5 6.84 6.90 9.60 14.40 24 26.45 29.90 33.35 39.60 44.40 48 56.40 82.80 103.20 400 243.75 1,000 375 1,650 1,370 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(2)1916 10C MS63 Full Bands PCGS. (2)1916 10C MS63 Full Bands PCGS. MS-63 132.00 Heritage Auctions 23236 PCGS
(2)1916 10C MS64 Full Bands PCGS. (2)1916 10C MS64 Full Bands PCGS. MS-64 162.00 Heritage Auctions 25526 PCGS