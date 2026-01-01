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Barber Dime

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Barber Dime

Assembling Barber dime set tests mettle of average collector

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

One of the most popular and challenging U.S. coin series is the Barber dime – not only because it's the work of the ...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Barber Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1913 1913 7 7.80 8.40 9.60 10.35 21.60 62.40 66 74.40 96 117.60 126 150 225 268.75 425 840 3,320 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913 1913 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 318 372 408 550 670 1,000 1,340 3,940 8,190 40,630 340 525 620 750 1,100 1,650
1913-S 1913-S 34 31.20 43.20 132 192 270 360 390 420 570 630 710 820 1,190 1,440 2,530 3,720 7,960 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1892 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1892 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-58 79.00 Heritage Auctions 21283 PCGS
1913 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1913 10C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS-60 75.00 Heritage Auctions 23116 ANACS