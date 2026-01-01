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Barber Dime

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Barber Dime

Assembling Barber dime set tests mettle of average collector

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

One of the most popular and challenging U.S. coin series is the Barber dime – not only because it's the work of the ...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Barber Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1906 1906 7 7.80 8.40 9.20 10.35 22.80 60 66 73.20 91.20 117.60 132 156 200 250 406.25 1,120 4,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906 1906 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 270 360 420 550 670 910 1,190 2,500 9,300 -.- 340 525 620 750 1,050 1,650
1906-D 1906-D 8 7.80 8.40 9.20 17.25 40.80 78 93.60 100.80 144 180 198 270 400 790 1,340 2,370 8,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906-O 1906-O 8 7.80 18 47.15 85.20 120 132 156 168 198 210 228 360 437.50 600 1,000 1,410 3,900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906-S 1906-S 8 7.80 8.40 14.95 27.60 61.20 91.20 110.40 150 228 282 300 330 475 720 1,080 2,280 9,330 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1906 10C AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (16/308). PCGS 1906 10C AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (16/308). PCGS AU-55 58.00 Heritage Auctions 20107 NGC
1906 10C AU58 NGC. 1906 10C AU58 NGC. AU-58 119.00 Heritage Auctions 21280 NGC