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Barber Dime

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Barber Dime

Assembling Barber dime set tests mettle of average collector

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

One of the most popular and challenging U.S. coin series is the Barber dime – not only because it's the work of the ...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Barber Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1905 1905 7 7.80 8.40 9.20 10.35 25.20 62.40 68.40 73.20 90 117.60 126 150 200 300 600 1,850 6,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1905 1905 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 270 360 420 550 680 910 1,280 1,940 8,390 -.- 340 525 620 750 1,050 1,650
1905-O 1905-O 8 9.60 16.80 32.20 60.95 110.40 138 162 180 240 270 300 360 475 690 1,380 2,630 7,740 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1905-O Micro O 1905-O Micro O 60 82 130 205 330 755 1,050 -.- 1,700 2,400 3,200 -.- 5,000 6,500 9,700 13,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1905-S 1905-S 8 7.80 8.40 9.20 20.70 49.20 84 93.60 105.60 162 192 210 240 300 450 1,040 1,920 6,470 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1905 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1905 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 192.00 Heritage Auctions 27133 Details NGC
1905 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1905 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 68.00 Heritage Auctions 25169 Genuine PCGS