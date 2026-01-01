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Barber Dime

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Barber Dime

Assembling Barber dime set tests mettle of average collector

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

One of the most popular and challenging U.S. coin series is the Barber dime – not only because it's the work of the ...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Barber Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1900 1900 6 7.80 8.05 9.20 11.50 25.20 64.80 68.40 72 84 117.60 132 162 225 350 525 1,410 5,620 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900 1900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 312 360 480 575 690 1,080 1,440 2,310 6,340 -.- 340 525 620 750 1,100 1,650
1900-O 1900-O 19 18 35.65 108 150 216 312 348 390 450 600 840 980 1,110 1,880 4,090 5,530 12,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900-S 1900-S 8 7.80 8.05 11.50 19.55 38.40 78 92.40 132 186 198 210 330 425 830 1,940 4,220 18,010 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1900 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1900 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 79.00 Heritage Auctions 27158 Genuine PCGS
1900 10C AU55 NGC. 1900 10C AU55 NGC. AU-55 69.00 Heritage Auctions 23175 NGC