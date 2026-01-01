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Barber Dime

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Barber Dime

Assembling Barber dime set tests mettle of average collector

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

One of the most popular and challenging U.S. coin series is the Barber dime – not only because it's the work of the ...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Barber Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1899 1899 7 7.80 8.40 10.35 12.65 28.80 67.20 75.60 90 105.60 117.60 150 168 225 275 575 1,370 5,490 8,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1899 1899 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 198 210 312 390 450 550 690 1,090 1,410 2,690 9,430 -.- 340 525 620 750 1,100 1,650
1899-O 1899-O 10 9.20 20.70 69 110.40 168 240 282 300 330 450 510 660 1,160 1,840 4,310 6,860 15,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1899-S 1899-S 10 9.20 16.10 23 37.95 58.80 105.60 120 162 300 330 390 570 740 1,340 2,220 4,590 9,260 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1899 10C AU50 PCGS. PCGS 1899 10C AU50 PCGS. PCGS AU-50 45.00 Heritage Auctions 20075 PCGS
1899 10C AU58 NGC. 1899 10C AU58 NGC. AU-58 65.00 Heritage Auctions 27201 NGC