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Seated Liberty Dime

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Seated Liberty Dime

Seated Liberty dimes attract strong collector interest

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

It was the longest running design for any U.S. silver coin – the Seated Liberty obverse. It was used on the half dime, ...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1885 Legend Obverse1885 Legend Obverse 12 14.95 16.10 17.25 20.70 30 72 93.60 115.20 132 156 174 240 300 375 600 890 2,720 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885 Legend Obverse1885 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 330 390 510 570 710 1,000 1,310 2,310 6,530 19,380 350 500 600 700 950 1,400
1885-S Legend Obverse1885-S Legend Obverse 700 1,000 1,200 1,350 1,890 2,850 3,590 -.- 4,660 5,410 6,190 -.- 7,160 10,530 23,440 35,940 54,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1885 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1885 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 94.00 Heritage Auctions 21256 Genuine PCGS
1885 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1885 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 84.00 Heritage Auctions 23129 Genuine PCGS