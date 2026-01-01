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Seated Liberty Dime

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Seated Liberty Dime

Seated Liberty dimes attract strong collector interest

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

It was the longest running design for any U.S. silver coin – the Seated Liberty obverse. It was used on the half dime, ...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1884 Legend Obverse1884 Legend Obverse 12 14.95 16.10 17.25 19.55 26.40 72 81.60 105.60 120 150 162 180 240 400 720 970 2,700 11,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884 Legend Obverse1884 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 330 390 510 600 760 1,130 1,440 2,660 8,060 -.- 300 450 600 700 900 1,250
1884-S Legend Obverse1884-S Legend Obverse 27.50 28.75 34.50 46 81.65 120 270 -.- 420 480 660 -.- 800 1,250 1,560 5,590 7,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1884 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1884 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 134.00 Heritage Auctions 27159 Details NGC
1884 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1884 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 109.00 Heritage Auctions 25186 Genuine PCGS