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Seated Liberty Dime

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Seated Liberty Dime

Seated Liberty dimes attract strong collector interest

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

It was the longest running design for any U.S. silver coin – the Seated Liberty obverse. It was used on the half dime, ...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1882 Legend Obverse1882 Legend Obverse 12 14.95 16.10 17.25 20.70 33.60 72 81.60 98.40 120 162 210 240 270 525 710 940 2,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882 Legend Obverse1882 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 216 330 390 450 540 740 1,110 1,440 2,630 8,060 28,180 300 450 550 650 1,000 1,250
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1882 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1882 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 89.00 Heritage Auctions 29229 Details NGC
1882 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1882 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 99.00 Heritage Auctions 21207 Genuine PCGS