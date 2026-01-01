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Seated Liberty Dime

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Seated Liberty Dime

Seated Liberty dimes attract strong collector interest

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

It was the longest running design for any U.S. silver coin – the Seated Liberty obverse. It was used on the half dime, ...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1881 Legend Obverse1881 Legend Obverse 125 198 240 300 420 480 570 600 630 650 680 720 760 930 1,160 1,780 3,160 5,140 11,860 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881 Legend Obverse1881 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 270 288 360 390 450 540 790 970 1,410 2,660 7,500 -.- 300 450 550 750 1,000 1,250
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1870 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1870 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 564.00 Heritage Auctions 45217 Genuine PCGS
1881 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1881 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF-20 384.00 Heritage Auctions 21139 Details NGC