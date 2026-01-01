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Seated Liberty Dime

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Seated Liberty Dime

Seated Liberty dimes attract strong collector interest

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

It was the longest running design for any U.S. silver coin – the Seated Liberty obverse. It was used on the half dime, ...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1879 Legend Obverse1879 Legend Obverse 165 240 300 360 420 510 540 570 640 670 700 740 780 840 940 1,130 1,560 3,280 9,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879 Legend Obverse1879 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 312 330 360 420 540 680 830 1,090 1,560 2,530 5,840 -.- 350 550 650 750 1,000 1,350
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1879 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1879 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 408.00 Heritage Auctions 23121 Genuine PCGS
1879 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1879 10C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 408.00 Heritage Auctions 21135 Genuine PCGS