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Seated Liberty Dime

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Seated Liberty Dime

Seated Liberty dimes attract strong collector interest

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

It was the longest running design for any U.S. silver coin – the Seated Liberty obverse. It was used on the half dime, ...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1869 Legend Obverse1869 Legend Obverse 25 25.30 31.05 46 102 210 300 330 390 510 660 770 870 1,030 1,810 3,090 4,280 6,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1869 Legend Obverse1869 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 270 360 420 540 660 810 1,160 1,590 3,900 -.- -.- 500 600 650 800 1,000 1,500
1869-S Legend Obverse1869-S Legend Obverse 32.50 40.25 57.50 90 150 174 234 -.- 360 480 540 -.- 1,050 1,180 1,470 3,470 5,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1857-O H10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1857-O H10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 81.00 Heritage Auctions 23205 Genuine PCGS
1869 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1869 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 396.00 Heritage Auctions 21299 Details NGC