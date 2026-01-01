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Seated Liberty Dime

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Seated Liberty Dime

Seated Liberty dimes attract strong collector interest

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

It was the longest running design for any U.S. silver coin – the Seated Liberty obverse. It was used on the half dime, ...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1868 Legend Obverse1868 Legend Obverse 20 23 28.75 46 69 120 240 300 360 390 420 510 630 700 1,340 3,530 5,560 15,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1868 Legend Obverse1868 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 330 390 450 510 640 890 1,440 1,940 5,920 -.- -.- 300 450 625 700 1,250 2,000
1868-S Legend Obverse1868-S Legend Obverse 55 86.25 120 180 270 330 480 -.- 630 700 820 -.- 1,230 2,720 4,090 4,940 10,160 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1868 10C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. 1868 10C -- Questionable Color -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 360.00 Heritage Auctions 27172 Genuine PCGS
1868 10C MS62 PCGS. 1868 10C MS62 PCGS. MS-62 480.00 Heritage Auctions 27271 PCGS