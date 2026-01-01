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Seated Liberty Dime

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Seated Liberty Dime

Seated Liberty dimes attract strong collector interest

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

It was the longest running design for any U.S. silver coin – the Seated Liberty obverse. It was used on the half dime, ...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1867 Legend Obverse1867 Legend Obverse 1,000 1,020 1,440 1,680 1,830 1,860 1,890 1,920 1,980 2,070 2,130 2,220 2,370 3,030 3,840 4,410 4,910 11,840 15,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1867 Legend Obverse1867 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 390 480 570 740 840 1,060 1,440 2,410 4,260 -.- -.- 500 800 1,000 1,250 1,500 2,250
1867-S Legend Obverse1867-S Legend Obverse 110 150 210 300 450 720 990 -.- 1,650 2,370 2,670 -.- 3,150 4,220 7,220 12,340 28,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1867 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1867 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 960.00 Heritage Auctions 7210 Genuine PCGS
1867 10C Fortin-103, PR64 PCGS. 1867 10C Fortin-103, PR64 PCGS. MS-64 998.75 Heritage Auctions 3811 PCGS