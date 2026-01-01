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Seated Liberty Dime

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Seated Liberty Dime

Seated Liberty dimes attract strong collector interest

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

It was the longest running design for any U.S. silver coin – the Seated Liberty obverse. It was used on the half dime, ...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1865 Legend Obverse1865 Legend Obverse 800 780 1,120 1,440 1,680 1,740 1,800 1,860 1,950 2,010 2,070 2,130 2,250 2,530 3,160 4,060 5,440 10,810 15,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1865 Legend Obverse1865 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 510 570 620 690 750 820 1,060 1,780 2,560 5,360 -.- -.- 500 800 900 1,000 1,850 2,500
1865-S Legend Obverse1865-S Legend Obverse 122.50 150 240 360 720 1,110 1,860 -.- 2,340 3,900 4,690 -.- 6,030 9,560 17,810 30,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1865 10C Fine 12 PCGS Gold Shield. 1865 10C Fine 12 PCGS Gold Shield. F-12 960.00 Heritage Auctions 21210 PCGS
1865 10C Fine 12 PCGS. 1865 10C Fine 12 PCGS. F-12 1,140.00 Heritage Auctions 21205 PCGS