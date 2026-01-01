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Seated Liberty Dime

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Seated Liberty Dime

Seated Liberty dimes attract strong collector interest

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

It was the longest running design for any U.S. silver coin – the Seated Liberty obverse. It was used on the half dime, ...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1864 Legend Obverse1864 Legend Obverse 700 720 900 1,200 1,620 1,740 1,860 1,950 2,070 2,160 2,220 2,310 2,430 2,780 3,090 4,690 7,410 15,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1864 Legend Obverse1864 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 420 510 690 800 1,030 1,660 2,030 3,710 -.- -.- 350 525 700 1,150 1,350 2,250
1864-S Legend Obverse1864-S Legend Obverse 125 156 240 300 420 540 780 -.- 1,170 1,290 1,410 -.- 1,590 1,840 4,660 11,090 18,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1864 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1864 10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 2,280.00 Heritage Auctions 21122 Details NGC
1864 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1864 10C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 1,560.00 Heritage Auctions 45200 Genuine PCGS