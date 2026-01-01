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Seated Liberty Dime

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Seated Liberty Dime

Seated Liberty dimes attract strong collector interest

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

It was the longest running design for any U.S. silver coin – the Seated Liberty obverse. It was used on the half dime, ...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1862 Legend Obverse1862 Legend Obverse 15 14.95 16.10 17.25 27.60 48 98.40 112.80 126 138 162 240 270 390 660 1,160 1,940 6,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1862 Legend Obverse1862 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 420 510 540 660 960 1,690 2,310 -.- -.- -.- 350 575 700 850 2,000 2,250
1862-S Legend Obverse1862-S Legend Obverse 150 180 240 330 650 1,230 1,980 -.- 2,670 3,210 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 32,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1857 Liberty Seated Half Dime. MS-65 (NGC). 1857 Liberty Seated Half Dime. MS-65 (NGC). MS-65 763.75 Stack's Bowers 337 NGC
1861 H10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1861 H10C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 264.00 Heritage Auctions 23310 Details NGC