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Seated Liberty Dime

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Seated Liberty Dime

Seated Liberty dimes attract strong collector interest

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

It was the longest running design for any U.S. silver coin – the Seated Liberty obverse. It was used on the half dime, ...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Dime
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1861 Legend Obverse1861 Legend Obverse 12 14.95 16.10 17.25 28.75 50.40 81.60 100.80 115.20 132 162 198 240 360 600 1,380 2,780 6,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861 Legend Obverse1861 Legend Obverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 420 450 700 760 970 2,030 2,530 4,750 -.- -.- 325 475 700 825 2,000 2,200
1861-S Legend Obverse1861-S Legend Obverse 165 210 300 450 730 1,010 1,260 -.- 2,250 2,670 3,750 -.- 7,810 -.- 25,630 -.- 45,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1861 10C -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. 1861 10C -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. MS-60 109.00 Heritage Auctions 27244 Details NGC
1861 10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1861 10C -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 288.00 Heritage Auctions 21149 Genuine PCGS